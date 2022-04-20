Mathurapur Rage With BJP But -Ve In The State

New Delhi (The Hawk): At a time when BJP is outrageously tom-toming with Mathurapur in West Bengal as if both are synonymous with each other + winning Mathurapur means winning West Bengal elections, the state's other people elsewhere have dissociated with the BJP because of its direct association with the Mathurapur that is directly associated with Maha Dalit or Chandal/Methor, not at all connected in any way with mainstream West Bengal masses who have always ostracised --- and still do so vehemently --- the Mathis community who hail from Bangladesh where during his last recent visit, Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi went to their temple in the name of their holy mother. How come in their case there is no citizen laws being applied, questioningly ask many people in the state in utter amazement.

The BJP remains unperturbed by such remarks as it's state unit not only is enmeshed in Matua cauldron but is tom-toming it as torch bearer for the BJP in the entire state as if Matias are West Bengal, West Bengal is Matuas.....which no where is near even semblance of any truth.

Since centuries Matuas were outcast and so it is today. BJP believes, they have full control in at least 50 assembly seats in the state in 24 Parganas and around due to their mammoth population+flowers who all will vote for BJP at the very signal of their igh command that is already split between Mamata 'Didi' Banerjee and Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-BJP. Also, Jagat Prasad Nadda, Dilip Ghosh, Soumitra Khan etc.

Matuas, extremely inconspicuous in mankind by their absence so far due to their innumerable times below par, now are overtly visible everywhere in an 'omni' fashion, thanks to Modi-Shah followed by Mamata Banerjee. They now are aggressively promoting them --- obviously for only votes --- to spread their wings all through the state on par with most upward Brahmans etc without any apprehension of any kind. ...Amit Shah himself has had lunch with en, Mamata Banerjee vibes with from close quarters, Narendra Modi openly adulates them in public, Nadda showers adulation on them claiming them to be mammoth decisive issue-clinchers in West Bengal. NRC, NPR, CAA do not apply to them even though they are imports from Bangladesh lock, stock and barrel. ...Its real voodo, claim tantra-loving masses in the entire state. They wondrously ask how come the Matuas have successfully spread their integral influence on BJP top shots and if not so, how come Modi-Shah-BJP are exaggeratedly embracing the Matuas who are no-no among Bengal masses since times immemorial.