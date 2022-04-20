Mathura will be developed with Krishna circuit: BJP

Mathura: (UNI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said today that if BJP gains power after assembly elections, Mathura and nearby areas will be developed with construction of Krishna circuit.



While addressing media in 'Parivartan Rally here BJP vice president and party's Gujrat in charge Dr Dinesh Sharma said today that BJP always talks about development. If BJP will gain power after assembly elections in UP, party will develop Mathura and nearby areas to promote tourism and raise revenue.

Dr Sharma said locals will get extra benefits with systematic Krishna circuit construction.

About demonetisation Mr. Sharma said public itself replied on demonetisation opponents by ignoring Bharat band call. Merchants opened their shops. "Prime Minister Narendra Mosi has smacked on lack money with demonetisation of higher currency notes but opposite parties got irked as they are facing inconvenience" he added.

Famous bollywood personality and local MP Hema Malini was also present there in rally.

UNI