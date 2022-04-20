Mathura Will Be Developed As International Tourist Destination: Maurya

Mathura: Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Yogi Adityanath government will develop Mathura as tourist destination where devotees from all over the world would come to offer prayers. "This is a religious place but also has a historic importance. The Government wants to develop infrastructure like good quality roads and proper supply of electricity so that it can become one of the top tourist destinations in the coming days," Mr Maurya said while inaugurating beautification projects under Goverdhan Parikrama Marg here today. He also inaugurated eight roads constructed by the PWD. Mr Maurya, who is also the UP BJP president, said that it is the commitment of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take the state to the path of development. The state government has prepared a plan to improve road network. All the villages will be connected with pucca roads which will improve the connectivity, he said. The PWD Minister said that this city has suffered because of neglect of previous government. "The power supply is pathetic. This has to change and the Yogi government has a vision to improve road and power supply of the area," he said. "In the present budget the state has made an allocation of Rs 19000 crore for the PWD. Majority of this fund will go for construction of roads. Besides, the state has taken loan from the financial institutions. In some cases we are building roads under the PPP model," the PWD minister said. Later, addressing party workers, he said that as state president of party it is his responsibility to ensure that every worker gets respect which is due to him. "This is the government of Karyakarta. Every achievement is karyakarta's achievement. Therefore, this is responsibility of each and every worker to spread the message of good work being done by the government," he said. Addressing a workshop 'Sankalp se Sidhi tak,' he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the workers to go for change in work culture. "In his clarion call, the PM has asked people to make India corruption free terrorism free. The onus is now on the workers to fulfill the dream of the party," he said. UNI