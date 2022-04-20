Mathura Violence: SC Agrees To Hear PIL For CBI Probe Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today agreed to accord an urgent hearing to a plea seeking CBI probe into the Jawahar Bagh violence in Mathura in which 29 people, including two policemen, lost their lives. A vacation bench of justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy listed the matter for tomorrow after the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing by advocate Kamini Jaiswal. Jaiswal, appearing for petitioner lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, said that the evidences are being destroyed si nce the very start of the incident and around 200 vehicles have already been burnt. She sought an urgent hearing, saying CBI probe is necessary looking at the gravity of the violence. 29 people, including an SP and an SHO, have been killed in the massive clash between police and encroachers that broke out in Mathura on June 2 when police were trying to evict illegal occupants, believed to be of Azad Bharat Vidhik Vaicharik Kranti Satyagrahi, from Jawahar Bagh on Allahabad High Court orders.