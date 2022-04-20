Mathura Saints Raise Objection Over Krishna-Radha Theme Dance Performance For Trump's Welcome

Mathura: Saints and Hindu priests in the holy city of Mathura have raised strong objection to the planned dance performance of Brij region (Mathura-Vrindavan) for the US President Donald Trump.

The religious leaders have objected to the Radha Krishna dance forms being performed on the streets for the visit of the foreign dignitary.

"No VVIP is greater than God. The dance forms such as Kathak, Odissi can also display the culture of our country," said Acharya Badrish while speaking to ANI.

For US President Donald Trump's arrival, stages have been erected where artists will present the dance forms of Brijbhoomi region, like Krishna Lila and dances themed on Radha.

The US President will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)