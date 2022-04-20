Mathura lawyers to go on strike tomorrow

Mathura: The Mathura Bar Association in Uttar Pradesh has decided to go for a token strike on Tuesday in protest against the alleged implication of an advocate in a "false case" by the police, an office-bearer said.

The association will also strike in protest against the conduct of the presiding officers of four courts.

Mathura Bar Association president Sushil Sharma claimed that the police had "falsely" arrested advocate Radha Kishor in an extortion case.

According to the president, the lawyer has been arrested after a jailed criminal demanded Rs 10 lakh from a trader and advised him to submit the amount to a number, which actually was of advocate Kishor.

The lawyers' body is demanding a high-level inquiry into the case, he said, adding that the "high-handedness" of the police would not be tolerated.

"Through the strike, the presiding officers would also be warned of their style of functioning," the officer-bearer said.

About 500 members of the association had complained about the "odd style" of functioning of the four courts, according to Sharma.

—PTI