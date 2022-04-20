Mathura court closed after staff tests Covid positive

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): The Mathura district court has been closed till Monday after some judges and staff tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

District and Sessions judge, Mathura, Yashwant Kumar Mishra issued orders for the closure of the court.

The entire court premises will be sanitized before work resumes next week.

However, remand and other emergency cases will be dealt with by the special sessions judge, like it is done on other holidays.

Mathura, incidentally, reported the first case of the African strain of Corona in a resident of Barsana last month.

According to the health department, 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Wednesday and there are nearly 400 active cases in the district at present.

The increase in the number of Covid cases is mainly attributed to the fact that large crowds had gathered in the holy city for Holi which is celebrated on a grand scale in Mathura and Vrindavan.

--IANS