Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Reopens Following Court Order

Mathura: The Banke Bihari Temple reopened its doors for devotees on Saturday, the first day of Navratri, after months of lockdown.

The doors of the world-famous Banke Bihari Temple, which were closed for the last seven months due to the current pandemic, reopened today after a court order. The temple administration held a meeting with the police before deciding to open its doors for the public.

"Entry is allowed from 8.30 am-noon and 5.30 pm-9.30 pm, maintaining strict COVID-19 norms. Prasad (edible offerings), flowers etc. are not allowed inside the temple premises," Mathura Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar said.

The Banke Bihari Temple management said that social distancing, sanitisation and wearing masks are compulsory.

"A volunteer list has been prepared to take care of the devotees and manage social distancing; extra police force will also be present to maintain the crowd. We're confident that all the COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to by the devotees," temple administrator Munish told ANI. —ANI