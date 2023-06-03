Mathrubhumi Scheme To Be Implemented In Urban Areas Also: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the government will soon bring the Mathrubhumi Yojana, which is currently being implemented in rural areas, to the urban areas of the state as well.

"The Mathrubhumi Yojana is currently being implemented in rural areas, and the government will soon begin doing the same in urban areas as well," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana, the Chief Minister said, "The mother and motherland are greater than heaven. There can be no comparison between them. Therefore, everyone should be given the chance to participate in the Mathrubhumi Yojana. Our government has currently implemented this scheme in rural areas. We will implement the Mathrubhumi scheme in the urban areas as well."

"This will serve two purposes, firstly, individuals will be able to reconnect with their roots, and secondly, they will be able to contribute towards their motherland", he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed awards to 370 outstanding gram panchayats under the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Puraskar Yojana. Additionally, under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan scheme, 3,145-gram panchayat secretaries were provided with laptops.

The Chief Minister said, "The Panchayati Raj Department should develop such a mechanism through which the person contributing the money can be given an account of his every penny. Under the UP Mathrubhumi Yojana, 60 per cent of the funds will be invested by individuals willing to contribute towards their motherland, while 40 per cent of the funds will be provided by the state government."

The Chief Minister said that because people are God's greatest creation, they have a strong sense of respect for their motherland.

"Each person has a bond with their motherland. We must encourage this bond and instil faith in their hearts. Previously, people had in mind that there was a misappropriation of funds in the state government's budget. If we send money, it will also be misused", he said.

Asserting that 10 municipal corporations are being developed as Smart Cities in Uttar Pradesh with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, "Additionally, our government is developing seven municipal corporations as 'Smart Municipal Corporations' under the State Smart City program."

"Prime Minister Modi has described village panchayats as the pivot of development and both the central and state governments are providing funds for their development. We need to advance the development programs in a timely manner. Only then people will remember your tenure as a remarkable one", he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi stated that through various initiatives such as Gram Sachivalaya, optical fibre, sanitation facilities, LED street lights, good roads, computer operators, and BC Sakhi, the government is helping the gram panchayat to become 'smart'. He said, "If our villages become smart, they can also progress towards self-reliance."

Adding to his statement, he mentioned that we need to work towards making our gram panchayats smart and self-reliant.

"First, there should be competition between villages, and further, we will organize a cleanliness competition between villages and cities. Now that most of the villages have concrete drains and good roads, pay attention to ensure that there is no garbage in any village's drains. Post June 15, make sure that the drains do not get clogged with water during the monsoon," he said.

Yogi Adityanath further asserted that the laptop distribution to village secretaries will make our panchayats digital. It will allow the secretaries to carry out their work through laptops instead of manual methods.

It will further assist in advancing the programs of the gram panchayats and promote Prime Minister Modi's e-governance initiatives. Technology is the biggest blow to corruption, but it should be used and not misused.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi also had a conversation with Indian migrants who are associated with the Matribhoomi Yojana. During this interaction, he spoke to Sanjeev Rajoura, who has been living in California, USA for 21 years and is originally from Bulandshahr.

Sanjeev expressed his desire to be a part of this scheme and to contribute to its implementation. He mentioned his faith in Chief Minister Yogi and said that other people, including those who live abroad, have a lot of faith in him.

He said, "People living abroad believe that by cooperating with the Yogi government, their money will be invested in the right place, leading to the development of their villages."

Vivek Chaudhary, who has been living in California for 23 years and is originally from Modi Nagar participated in the program through virtual means. During the interaction, he expressed his enthusiasm to be associated with the government's scheme and mentioned that it is a great opportunity for migrants to contribute something to their homeland. He expressed his desire to invest in health ATMs, education, and other areas.

Prize Money for Gram Panchayats was distributed in five categories.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Rural Development and Comprehensive Rural Development and Rural Engineering Vijay Laxmi Gautam, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were present during the programme. —ANI