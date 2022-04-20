Matching steps with Karisma brought back memories: Govinda

Mumbai: Matching dance steps with actress Karisma Kapoor after a long time, made actor Govinda nostalgic on the set of reality TV show "Dance India Dance Super Moms". The duo, who has set the silver screen ablaze in the past with hit dance numbers like �What is your mobile number� and �Main toh raste se ja raha tha�, will be seen together in the finale of the TV show. Describing the experience, Govinda said in a statement: �It was a nostalgic moment when we danced again together after a long time. The roaring applause we received on the sets of 'Super Moms' reminded me of the kind of love and adulation we enjoyed when these songs had just released.� The actors were last seen together in "Shikari", released in 2000. They worked together in 11 movies and delivered hits like "Raja Babu", "Coolie No.1", "Hero No.1". Govinda says he has "immense regard" for Karisma, who is lovingly called Lolo. "It is a pleasure to share the stage with Karisma as she is one of those actors who can take any song to the next level with her electrifying performance and sheer passion for dance,� he added. Happy with his role as a judge on the reality show, the 51-year-old shared that he enjoyed his stint as "I got an opportunity to witness some of our country�s most amazing talent week after week and our performance makes this show all the more special for me.� Govinda shares the judges panel of the Zee TV show with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. IANS