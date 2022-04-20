Match-fixing 'kingpin' Ravinder Dandiwal arrested, to be quizzed by BCCI anti-corruption officials

New Delhi: Punjab Police arrested alleged bookmaker Ravinder Dandiwal on Monday in connection with a recent T20 match played in Mohali but streamed online as a game hosted in Sri Lanka. The game, held in June, had caught the attention of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the police and Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Ravinder Dandiwal, who has emerged kingpin in the entire racket, was arrested on Monday," Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police in Kharar, confirmed to PTI. "He has been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations into the T20 match that was played, in which already two arrests have been made.

"His role into the entire racket is being further probed," Singh added about Dandiwal, from whom police have seized some laptops, mobile phones and documents. Preliminary investigations revealed that Dandiwal had organised fraudulent tournaments in the past as well, Singh said.

The BCCI ACU will be in Chandigarh on Tuesday to share and gather information on Dandiwal, who had been on the BCCI's radar for the past four years.

"Whatever information we have we will pass it on to Punjab Police, if it helps them in their investigation or whatever we can gather from them, we will gather it. Our team will be from Delhi," BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh told PTI. "He has been arrested in connection to the T20 game (that was portrayed as a T20 game in Sri Lanka but was actually happening in Sawara village). We would like to have access to him also but that depends on Punjab Police. We are hopeful we will get it."

Police had got vital clues about Dandiwal from the two other accused, Pankaj and Raju, arrested on Thursday.

The Indian Express had reported on Friday that the game played on June 29 took place in Sawara village, close to Chandigarh, but was streamed as an 'Uva T20 League' match in Sri Lanka''s Badulla, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association (UPCA). Both UPCA and Sri Lanka Cricket denied their involvement in the league shortly afterwards.