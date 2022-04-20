Match against Pakistan to decide India's World Cup fortunes

New Delhi: It's a fact, Indian team had one of the worst possible preparations in the run up to 2015 ICC World Cup. In the backdrop of such seemingly incredulous scenario, it's all but disconcerting to root for India to defend the title. But, not all hope is gone. Thanks to their sheer prominence in the world cricket, and of course with a viable line-up of insanely talented players, Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Co. are still one of the favourites, besides Australia and South Africa. Despite hosts of perceived shortcomings in the squad, the two-time champions can still resurrect their title challenge once they cross the first hurdle � by beating Pakistan. Like in any other mega sporting events, cricket is also about momentum. If India manage to get the better of their arch-rivals on Sunday, every missing piece will fall into place. A win against Pakistan will spur the team like never before. In fact, after a miserable tour of Australia, a moral boosting outing is all that is required for India. And the Pakistan fixture is the best thing to happen in such a situation, considering the history, rivalry and stakes. In contrast, if Pakistan beat India and history at Adelaide, then it's curtains for the defending champions. Such a defeat will surely derail India's campaign in cricket's flagship tournament. But irrespective of the India's recent form, MS Dhoni & Co. will start the match as favourites with history on their side.