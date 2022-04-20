Master Trainer On Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) From Germany Addressed PU Students

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Care Day, the students were imparted with the basic information on Menstrual Hygiene Management by Komal Ramday from Germany during a special webinar organized by Centre for Social Work and NSS, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Komal before leaving for Germany, served as a Master trainer for MHM training programs with Water Supply Sanitation Collaborative Council, New Delhi for three years. She had acted as a resource person for more than hundreds of training sessions in different parts of our country. In her interaction, she focused on Breaking the silence about Menstruation in our country, as it is still considered as a taboo here. She tried to explain this by citing various examples from different states of the country. She shared that communication is the key to break the icet on Menstruation. She also focused on the importance of info graphic materials available to facilitate our work.

She appealed to the educational institutions to come forward and start talking about all such issues and put them into the mainstream agenda.

She also shared about the environmental friendly options available in the market which can be used as an absorbent. She also highlighted the role of Social Work students to demystify the myths associated with it in the society. She said that with correct information only, the social worker's can ignite the light of awareness among the masses.

A basic orientation session prior to this interaction was also organised by Namrata Sharma, Megha Mittal, Lagan Wadhwa, Sunaina Nain, Lakshya Verma, Tasveer Kaur, Muskan Soni and others from MSW 2nd year students. They also shared the prevalent myths and clarified the misconceptions about Menstruation. Babita Sharma, Robin, Arpna Rattu, Jashanjot and Aashima Kajla, PhD scholars at Centre for Social Work also shared their experiences among the audiences.

The students were screened with informative videos also by the trainers for their better understanding. The other aspects related to Menstruation were also discussed which included how to respond to health issues during menstruation, what options are available in the market other than sanitary pads like silicon she- cups, tampons and how to properly dispose off the used material etc.

This programme was organised as a part of the MHM campaign being run by the Centre for Social Work with the mentorship of Dr Gaurav Gaur since January 2018. He shared that till today, we have touched more than 9000+ school, college and University students in this campaign.