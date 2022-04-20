Mastek Q4 total income up 40 pc at Rs 354 crore q-o-q

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Leading IT player Mastek has reported nearly 40 per cent jump in its total income at Rs 354 crore during the January to March quarter as compared to Rs 253 crore in Q3 FY20.

The operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 73 per cent to Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY20 versus Rs 33.6 crore in Q3 FY20. The net profit was up 50 per cent to Rs 39 crore from Rs 26 crore in the same period.

Mastek added 24 new clients in Q4 FY20 and 53 clients in FY20. The 12-month order backlog was Rs 785 crore as on March 31 as compared to Rs 471 crore in Q3 FY20.

The company's board of directors had declared and paid a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share during the quarter ended March. This interim dividend together with the first interim dividend of Rs 3 per share results in total dividend for the year to 160 per cent (Rs 8 per share).

Group Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Singh said the quarter experienced sequential growth in revenue and margin expansion despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 crisis.

"We successfully completed the acquisition of Evosys which catapulted our financial performance further. The acquisition has expanded our addressable market and given access to a large customer base which is looking for a new-gen service provider with combined capabilities of Mastek and Evosys," he said in a statement.

Mastek is an enterprise digital transformation specialist that enables large-scale business change programmes for customers in India, the United States and Britain.

