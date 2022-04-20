Massive Skill Mapping Of 25 Lakh Migrant Workers In Progress

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is the process of preparing skill data and mapping of the migrants returning to the state to provide them jobs as per their skills.

The Yogi Adityanath government has already announced to set up a " Migration Commission" to enable guaranteed jobs to the migrants. Around 25 lakh migrants have already arrived in the state and the officials have done the skill mapping of 14.75 lakh migrant workers . The workers are being categorised in 93 skills .

"The concerned authorities are working round the clock and were preparing the skill data of the workers returning back to their native places ", a senior UP government official here on Monday said .

An information made available to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his regular Team 11 meeting here on Monday, said that the largest number of migrants who have returned to the state were working in real estate sector which was 1,51,492 in numbers.

Thereafter, there are 26, 989 skilled worker in furniture and fittings, 1,37,382 construction labourers, 24045 packers and movers, 26041 in building decorator , 10,000 drivers, 4680 of IT and electronics, 5884 technicians of home appliances, 3856 electricians, 4854 cooks, 3256 Aya, 1558 automobile mechanics 596 are paramedical and Pharma ,1274 are beauticians ,1294 are handicraft and carpet makers ,12103 are dress makers and 3364 are security guards.

Rest are skilled in other trades.

Sources said that the skilled migrant workers would be given further training of their trade when they will get stipend while now, other states will have to approach UP government to get these trained workers in future, a senior official here said.

"Every worker will have insurance cover and social security guarantee and if a migrants gets work in other district the they will be given the facility of rented accommodation ,"the official said. UNI