Massive Sanitization Drive Begins In UP

Lucknow: A massive sanitization drive began in major cities in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Rajkumar Vishwakarma, DG, fire services, told reporters that sanitization was being done with sodium hypochlorite and fire personnel had been instructed to take care and not to spray the disinfectant on human beings and animals.

Spraying will also not be done inside any building due to electrical connections.

Fire personnel have been asked to take photographs and post it on WhatsApp media groups. They have been asked to avoid calling the media personnel to the sanitization sites to avoid risks.

Earlier this week, about 50 migrant workers who were at a bus station in Bareilly, were sprayed with sodium hypochlorite by the sanitization staff. Those who were sprayed, including children, complained of itching in the eyes and rashes on the body.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his concern over the incident and assured action against the guilty. District magistrate Bareilly, Nitish Kumar said that the incident happened due to ''over-zealous'' workers. --IANS



