    Menu
    States & UTs

    Massive Jam At DND Flyway As UP Keeps Noida-Delhi Border Restricted

    April20/ 2022


    Noida: As the Uttar Pradesh government kept its borders restricted with Delhi over significant number of its coronavirus cases tracing back to the national capital, a massive vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway in Noida. Ranvijay Singh, who is the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of GautamBuddha Nagar, said people going to Delhi from Noida must carry a valid pass to go through, and commuters with such passes are being allowed to cross to other side.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in