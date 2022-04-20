Massive Jam At DND Flyway As UP Keeps Noida-Delhi Border Restricted

Noida: As the Uttar Pradesh government kept its borders restricted with Delhi over significant number of its coronavirus cases tracing back to the national capital, a massive vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway in Noida. Ranvijay Singh, who is the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of GautamBuddha Nagar, said people going to Delhi from Noida must carry a valid pass to go through, and commuters with such passes are being allowed to cross to other side.