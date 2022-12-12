Massive fire in Noida's Sector-93; fire trucks arrive

Noida (The Hawk): On Sunday night, a large fire broke out at a plastic warehouse and many slums in Noida Sector-93, Uttar Pradesh, according to fire department officials.

The incident happened in Gejha village, which is part of the district's Phase-2.

The fire is currently being put out because the fire brigade arrived on the scene in good time.

According to early reports, a large fire started in Sector-93 in Noida in a plastic godown and several nearby shanties. The Noida Police and Fire department arrive on the scene following the receipt of information about the fire, and the fire workers are making efforts to put it out.

The fire is so powerful that even from a distance, one can see the smoke it is producing. The fire's origin, however, has not yet been determined.

The magnitude of the damage resulting from this enormous fire has not yet been made public. Teams from the police and fire departments are working together to rescue persons who are stuck in the impacted area right now. But no casualties have been indicated thus far.

