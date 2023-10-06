Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse In Kanpur, No Casualties Reported

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in the Sanjay Nagar area of Kanpur city on Friday.

According to Chief Fire Officer Kanpur, Deepak Sharma, "The fire incident took place in a warehouse that was located in the Sanjay Nagar area, under Kidwai Nagar police station limits of the city."

As soon we received information about the fire, more than 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempts are on to extinguish the blaze, said Sharma.

The fire official said that the warehouse was used to supply army uniforms, tents and other such items.

According to locals, the warehouse was being run illegally and a complaint had also been made to the Municipal Corporation but no action was taken.

"There have been no reports of injuries or loss of lives in the incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," stated the fire officer.

Further details into the matter are awaited. —ANI