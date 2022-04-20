Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's Trauma Centre

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at the trauma centre of the King George's Medical College here, police said. While no casualties have been reported yet, more than 150 critically ill and injured patients have been shifted to alternative places.

The fire broke out on the second floor housing the disaster management ward and soon leaped to the third floor as well. More than two dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the scene and senior officials led by District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma are camping there to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The possible reason of the fire is said to be a short circuit. Many inflammable items are present at the trauma centre, leading to the fire spreading very fast. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure the fire is doused at the earliest and oversee relief and rescue work. Orders have been also issued to ensure that there was no chaos and that patients admitted at the centre are shifted to alternative place for treatment. Terming the incident as sad and unfortunate, Adityanath instructed the Divisional Commissioner to probe the matter and present a report within three days so that accountability of the guilty can be fixed and action initiated against them.

Yogi Visits KGMU Trauma Centre After Fire Incident

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited the Trauma Centre of the King George Medical University (KGMU) where reportedly six patients died due to snapping life support system in a fire and ordered a probe into the incident. Though officials denied of any deaths, reports said that six people, including two children, had died in the last night's incident after they were shifted to other places and no medical attention was given to them. The CM, along with senior officials, rushed to the Trauma centre where he took stock of the situation. He also talked to the patients who were reallocated in different other places after the fire. The entire Trauma centre has turned into a fortress due to the visit of the CM and none were allowed inside. Meanwhile, officials claimed that the Trauma centre would be reopened within next 24 hours after repairing of the burnt places. "All patients have been relocated. Trauma Centre services will be restored in 24 hrs. Investigation is on," claimed state health minister Ashutosh Tandon, who accompanied the CM to the trauma centre. However, Chief Medical Superintendent(CMS) S N Sankhwar claimed here today that no patient has died because of the fire as all were shifted out in time. But he also said that death of patients in the emergency ward is not new as most of the patients get admitted in critical stage. Principal Secretary ( health) Ms Anita Bhatnagar Jain said that after the fire incident all the patients have been shifted to eight other hospitals in the city including Lohia, Civil and Balrampur hospitals. Mr Adityanath had already ordered a probe by the Lucknow Divisional commissioner in the fire within three days time with directing to fix the responsibility on the outbreak of the fire. Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, who is the local MP, also talked to the VC of the KGMU to inquire into the fire. The fire at the trauma centre broke out at around 1900 hrs last night on the second and third floor probably due to short circuit. Panic gripped as around 175 critical patients were evacuated by the authorities and police leading to major chaos. The fire tenders had to fight for five hours to control the inferno. UNI



