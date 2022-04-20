Massive Fire At UP's Anpara Thermal Power Station

Sonebhadra/Lucknow: A major fire broke out in the switch yard of the Anpara Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradeshs Sonebhadra district, leading to a power crisis in the area, an official said today.

There were no reports of any casualty after the fire, which started around 10.30 pm yesterday, said UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited Managing Director Amit Gupta. Several fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames and supply was restored around 7 am today, he said. The fire broke out in the switch yard when power supply was restored after it had to be shut off due to a thunderstorm. Due to the blaze and a resulting technical slag, the 400 KV line between Obra and Sonebhadra was shut down, leading to a power crisis in the region, he said. The Anpara Thermal Power Station is located on the banks of the Rihand reservoir in Anpara of Sonbhadra district. It has a total of nine units and a power generation capacity of 3,830 MW. PTI