Massive Downpour Floods Low-Lying Areas

Agra: July 28 Dark clouds that were hovering over the Taj city since morning finally opened up on Saturday, causing traffic snarls, as several busy road crossings were under water with low-lying areas flooded.

Sudhier Gupta of Vijay Nagar colony said "It was a long awaited shower, but a heavy one which continued for more than an hour. Our colony roads are under water."

Munish Kumar Verma of Hospital Road said "there is water all around and we are confined to our shops."

Ranjan Sharma in Kargil petrol pump area said "we are under house arrest, cannot move out as the rain water is not getting channelled out."

In Belanganj area, the roads were under water, as drains were choked, said Jugal Kishor at the Etmauddaula view point park.

Farmer Ravi Singh said "the rains are good for the Kharif crops. But we still need plenty to fill up all community ponds."

Meanwhile, the 90-odd mayors from different parts of the country, attending the 50th convention of the All India Mayors Council, got a fair idea of the civic problems in the city, with the heavy rain.