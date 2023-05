At least three masked gunmen today looted a bank branch in Anantnag district of Kashmir, taking away cash at gunpoint, police said.





Bank officials are ascertaining the exact amount of cash taken by the gunmen, a police official said.





"Three to four masked gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arwani in Anantnag district and decamped with cash from the premises," the official said.





Police is investigating the matter.