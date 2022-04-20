Mary Kom's coach allegedly beaten by hotel staff in Udaipur, four detained

New Delhi: Four people were detained on Tuesday after Indian boxing coach Hemlata Gupta filed an FIR against staff of a restaurant in Udaipar for allegedly assaulting her and members of her family. The incident occured on Monday when Gupta, one of the coaches of world boxing champion Mary Kom, lost her mobile phone, worth Rs 40,000, at the Ambrai restaurant. When she enquired about it with the staff, it led to a squabble between them. The staff allegedly beat up Gupta and her husband Anoop after the heated arguments. Gupta went to the restaurant to have dinner with her family. Following this incident, a case was registered with the Ambamata police station. According to a senior police official, four people, including the manager and three waiters, were detained on Tuesday. The police also recovered the mobile phone from the restaurant premises. The 30-year-old boxing coach had come to Udaipur on April 4 on holiday. Besides her husband, she was being accompanied by her father-in-law and mother-in-law.