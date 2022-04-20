Maruti Suzuki stops dealers from giving extra discounts: CCI probe

New Delhi: A probe by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigation arm has found that Maruti Suzuki restricted its dealers from passing on extra discounts to the customers, sources said.

The investigation wing of the anti-trust body submitted its report on the probe on Tuesday.

According to sources, the report mentions that the automobile major created lack of competition between dealers.

Further, the probe also revealed that if a dealer was found passing on extra discounts, the company penalised them.

The report is up for final consideration of the anti-trust body, and post its assessment it will accept or reject it, said people in the know of developments.

The probe was ordered in 2019 after a dealer complained that dealers were not permitted by the automaker to give extra discounts to consumers.

Maruti Suzuki, however, did not respond on the matter.—IANS