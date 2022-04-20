Maruti Suzuki resumes limited operations at Manesar plant

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday resumed production at its Manesar plant, with around 2,000 workers working on a single shift basis, after around 40 days of closure in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

The company received the approval of the local administration on April 22 to start production at the unit with a limited number of employees.

The number of employees coming to work on Tuesday is just around a fifth of the total workers in the Manesar plant, which has 10,000-12,000 workers in total.

Speaking to IANS, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki said: "The production has already started at the Manesar facility. We have not set any targets but will go depending on market conditions and following all the standard operating procedure set by the government."

Further, the company has also restarted production in its plant in Gurugram Sector 18, which largely manufactures Alto and the WagonR models. As the company has larger non production activities there such as R&D, etc., sources indicated that about 3,500 persons (work strength of 12,000 or more) reported for duty on Tuesday.

Also, most of the vendors supplying critical equipment also have started limited operations.

The Manesar-based facility manufactures the larger number of vehicles and largely produces the models — Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Ertiga.

The plant has a manufacturing capacity of 8.80 lakh units per annum. The Gurugram plant has a manufacturing capacity of seven lakh units per annum.

On May 6, the company had informed the stock exchanges that it will resume production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the May 12 and all activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety.

The company last month chalked out an action plan for resuming operations post COVID-19 with detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on maintaining social distancing, hygiene and employee safety.

In a note circulated in the company, Maruti Suzuki MD Kenichi Ayuzawa laid down the salient features of the new strategy post COVID-19 and said: "Under such a situation, aligning with the national policy and government guidelines we will progressively resume operations in a graded manner. However, post lockdown we must continue to take all necessary precautions for a much longer duration. Aspects like 'Social distancing' will have to be integrated into our lifestyle."

For social distancing, the company will not be working with not more than 50 per cent manpower, as per the note, and there will be markings at all crowd gathering places to facilitate social distancing.

Employees would be divided in shifts and alternate day rosters with staggered shift start and end timings, it said.

For screening and monitoring, it has been recommended to use Aarogya Setu by all, continuous monitoring of employee health through an in-house app Wellness-Mitra and mandatory non-contact body temperature scanning.

The social distancing markings are being laid out to ensure a distance of two metres at all crowded areas like entry gate, bus stops, water coolers, canteens.

The automobile major's dealerships also have started to open. Its network comprises of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities in the country.

The resumption of operations and services would come as a major relief for the sector and also for prospective buyers. The sector which was already reeling under low sales and regulatory changes has faced another blow due to the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown.

In April, Maruti Suzuki reported nil domestic sales due to the extended national lockdown, although it did manage to export 632 units.

