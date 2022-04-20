Maruti Suzuki reports nil domestic sales during lockdown

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India reported nil domestic sales due to the extended national lockdown in April, however, the company did manage to export 632 units.

Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki India had zero sales in the domestic market including sales to OEM, in April 2020. "This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," the company said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, following resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed."

The lockdown which has been deemed necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, has dealt a heavy blow to commerce, leading to a temporary closure of shopping malls, grounding of aircraft, shutting down of factories and deserted market places.

