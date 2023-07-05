Maruti Suzuki launches Invicto starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Chennai: The premium three-row utility vehicle (UV) model Invicto was released by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday with prices ranging from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh.

The model will be retailed by Maruti Suzuki India’s premium channel NEXA.

“Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the Invicto adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO.

Bookings for the model were only just initiated by the company.

According to Maruti Suzuki India, Invicto will attract buyers because of its bold appearance, best-in-class passenger room, extensive luggage space, energetic performance, cutting-edge technology, and a host of utility features.—Inputs from Agencies