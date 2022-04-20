Maruti Suzuki introduces safety norms for used car business

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure a safe and hygienic car buying experience at its True Value showrooms.

The used car retail channel, True Value, comprises of 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across the country.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki said that the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) ensure the maximum hygiene, sanitisation and safety for customers and they have been implemented in line with Centre''s advisories on COVID-19.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said: "Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of car, we are fully committed to offer a safe and hygienic experience to our customers. We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all customer touchpoints."

The safety features include seamless and personalised online car buying experience with use of True Value website and a dedicated mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned cars and online documentation procedure.

The company has also ensured frequent sanitisation of customer interaction points and touch points like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back office along with thermal screening to ensure absolute safety.

"Further to the robust evaluations and certification process each True Value car will be disinfected thoroughly before its test drive. The True Value staff visiting customer''s home will follow safety protocols with masks, social distancing and sanitizers. They will undergo thermal screening before and after visit," said the statement.

True Value will also provide home delivery and post-sales support to customers among other measures.

--IANS