Maruti Suzuki in top gear, sales surge 13.8% in May

New Delhi: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday reported a 13.8 per cent rise in total sales in May at 1,14,825 units against 1,00,925 units in the same period last year. The company said its domestic sales rose 13 per cent during the month to 1,02,359 units as against 90,560 units in May 2014. Sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, too climbed 20.6 per cent to 35,062 units compared with 29,068 units in the year-ago period, MSI said in a statement. Sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Ritz, Dzire declined 5.7 per cent to 41,926 units in May this year against 44,455 units last year while those of compact sedan Dzire Tour rose over over three-fold to 3,190 units in the month under review against 892 units in May 2014. The sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, which was launched in October last year, stood at 5,012,units. The company had sold 121 units of SX4 sedan in May 2014. There was no sale of premium sedan Kizashi during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 6 per cent to 5,567 units in May this year from 5,253 units last year. The corresponding figure for vans, Omni and Eeco moved up 7.7 per cent to 11,602 units in May compared with 10,771 units last year. Exports during the month rose 20.3 per cent to 12,466 units compared with 10,365 units in May 2014, MSI said. PTI