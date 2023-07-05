Maruti Suzuki drives in Invicto MPV, its most expensive model at Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) released the luxury MPV Invicto, at a starting price of Rs 24.8 lakh, making it the most expensive vehicle in the company's current lineup.

Three different versions of the vehicle are being introduced at launch with costs ranging from Rs 24.8 to Rs 28.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is an attempt by the manufacturer, known for its cheap mass-market cars, to break into the premium three-row MPV market while also expanding upon its current dominance of the MPV market.—Inputs from Agencies