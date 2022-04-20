Maruti Suzuki's Dec 2020 sales up 20%

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported a growth of 20.2 per cent in its overall sales during December 2020 on a year-on-year basis.

The company sold 1,60,226 units of vehicles last month, against 1,33,296 units sold in December 2019.

On a sequential basis, the company sold 1,53,223 units of vehicles in November 2020.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,60,226 units in December 2020. This is a growth of 20.2 per cent over December 2019," the automobile manufacturer said in a statement.

"Total sales include domestic sales of 1,46,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,938 units in December 2020."

–IANS