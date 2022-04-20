Maruti Celerio diesel launched; priced up to Rs 5.71 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched a diesel variant of hatchback Celerio, powered by parent Suzuki's first diesel engine, priced between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Celerio diesel powered by an 793cc engine offers a fuel economy of 27.62 kmpl and the model also marks the global launch of the DDiS 125, first diesel engine designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation. Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said: "It is designed to offer a smooth drive and strengthens Celerio's reputation as a car that offers easy drive in cities as well as highways." Maruti Suzuki and its suppliers have together invested over Rs 900 crore towards the development of DDiS 125 engine and is localised up to 97 percent. The petrol-powered manual transmission variants of the Celerio are priced between Rs 3.90 lakh and Rs 4.96 lakh, while the auto gear shift variants of the compact car are priced between Rs 4.4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Celerio Auto Gear Shift variants have the flexibility of both manual mode and auto drive mode in the same car, with a simple shift of gear lever. The company also sells a CNG powered version of the car priced at Rs 4.85 lakh. Launched in February 2014, the Celerio model has clocked over 95,000 units with nearly a third of the total sales coming from auto gear shift variants. PTI