Martyrs' tales to be digitalised in UP

Lucknow: The stories of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, will now be accessible from any corner of the world at one click.

The Yogi Adityanath government will now bring all the state events related to the freedom movement on the digital platform so that the heroic stories of the freedom fighters of the country can be read online.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to collect the incidents of the freedom movement and the literature related to the martyrs and make them available online.

Yogi has already given directives to organise the Chauri-Chaura centenary celebrations for a full year from February 4 onwards and also mark the occasion on the martyr memorial sites of all the districts by organizing different programmes.

Instructions have also been given to make available all the events related to the freedom movement and literature of the martyrs online.

There are many stories of the martyrs of the War of Independence in Uttar Pradesh which include the 1925 Kakori incident of Lucknow, 1922 Chauri-Chaura incident of Gorakhpur and the Meerut revolt of 1857.

As a mark of respect to the martyrs, the state government is now going to digitalise them and bring them online.

"The Chief Minister has also given instructions to conduct researches on subjects related to the contribution of the martyrs in the freedom struggle and start scholarships in the universities," said the government spokesman.

