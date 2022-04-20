Martyred Police Inspector Cremated With Full State Honours

Etah: Martyred police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in an attack amidst mob protesting against cow slaughtering in Syana area in Bulandshahr, was cremated here with full State honours on Tuesday evening.

Official sources body of martyr inspector was brought to Etah police line where Additional Director General of Police (Agra zone) Ajay Anand, Inspector General of Police Pratinder Singh, Distrcit Magistrate I P Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ashish Tewari, Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput and Aliganj MLA Satyapal Singh Rathor paid their last respects.

During his last rites parents of deceased demanded presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during cremation. Following which MP Rajput and MLA Rathor talked with CM Yogi on phone who was in Telangana for election campaign.

MP Rajput told relatives of the martyr policeman that CM Yogi has accepted their demands and a memorial and an inter college on martyr's name will be established in his native village. Land for inter college will be provided by family of deceased and government will construct the building of state, he added. Following which Subodh Singh's elder son lit the funeral pyre. Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for family of martyred in which Rs 40 lakh will be given to his wife and Rs 10 lakh for his parents. Also, government job for one member of his family was announced.

CM held a review meeting on the issue at his official resident late on last night and directed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) to file detailed report in 48 hours and assured that stringent actions would be taken against those who were responsible for incident. Martyr Subodh was native of Etah district. He joined police force in 1998 and was transferred to Bulandshahr district from Mathura in 2018. He was promoted to Syana outpost incharge two months back. His family lives in Ghaziabad district. UNI