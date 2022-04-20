Martyrdom Anniversary Of Hazrat Ali Observed In UP

Lucknow: The people of Shia branch of minority community observed martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (the first Shia Imam and the fourth Islamic Caliph) on Monday morning by holding grand majlis and mourning procession.

This year is also the 1400th year of Hazrat Ali's martyrdom as per the Islamic calendar

The historic mourning procession of Taboot (Replica of coffin of Hazrat Ali) commenced from Rauza-e-Najaf of Rustam Nagar locality in the state capital and reached its destination Karbala Talkatora after covering a distance of about 6 kms.

Before commencement of procession, Maulana Mirza Mohammad Ashfaq recited a majlis (Assembly of mourners) and said that Ibne Muljim struck Hazrat Ali with a sword soaked in poison when the latter touched the ground with his forehead for 'Sajda' (Prostration) of obligatory morning prayers at a Masjid in Iraq on 19th Ramzan 40 A.H. The poison had done its work, and on the morning of the 21st of Ramadan of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib left this world. Throughout the procession mourners observed complete silence. When procession reached Haiderganj locality of Bazar Khala in the broad daylight the coffin was covered with a century-old piece of black cloth brought by Late Hasan Mirza (Founder of procession) when he visited Najaf (Iraq).

The mourning procession of Hazrat Ali was started by Late Hasan Mirza from his house in Moulviganj in 1870 and within a decade, it became so popular organizers had to shift to a spacious place Najaf of Rustamnagar. This was the 150th year of the Shia mourning procession in Lucknow.

"Except for the period from 1978 to 1998, when azadari was stopped in Lucknow, the procession has been taken out every single year at dawn of 21 Ramzan. This procession was also among the 954 Juloos banned by Uttar Pradesh government in 1978 on the plea of sectarian violence. After a long struggle that included self-immolation by two youths the government lifted ban from nine processions, including Hasan Mirza ka Taboot in 1998.

The government however lifted ban after altering the traditional route of the procession. Earlier it used to pass through Pul Ghulam Hussain but it now moves through Kazmain Street. During the procession on Monday Shia Muslims in the old city area expressed displeasure over under construction bridge on route of their processions. According to mournes the bridge would create obstacle during processions. UP Bridge Corporation is constructing bridge between Chowk to Rajajipuram. UNI