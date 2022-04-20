Martyr Yamuna Prasad Paneru's body brought to Haldwani from Kupwara

Haldwani / Dehradun (The Hawk): The body of martyr Yamuna Prasad Paneru was brought to the Haldwani Army station on Saturday. The body was brought by Helicopter to the army ground at 2:40 PM where the army personnel paid their homage. Station Commander Mohan Amit, Lieutenant Colonel Vijay Anand Joshi and Colonel Vikas Kumawat were present on the occasion. The body was then kept at the Army station. The mortal remains of Yamuna Prasad Paneru would be taken to his home at 6 Am from where it would be taken to the Chitrashila Ghat for last rites. Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Gorapadao, Haldwani who was posted in Kupwara had fallen down a gorge in the snow while patrolling. He originally belonged to village Meedar or Okhalkanda block, Nainital district. He was posted in the Gurej sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. He had joined the Sixth Kumaon regiment in 2002 in Ranikhet. He was the first armyman to conquer the Mount Everest. He had also been sent to Bhutan by the Indian army in 2013-2014.



















