Martyr Yamuna Prasad's Last Rites Held In Haldwani

Haldwani (The Hawk): The last rites of martyr Yamuna Prasad Paneru were held with military honours at the Chitrashila Cremation Ghat of Haldwani on Sunday. The atmosphere reverberated with the slogans of 'Shaheed Yamuna Amar rahe. The family members bid him a tearful farewell. The last rites of the martyr were attended by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya, MLA Ram Singh Kaira, DM Savin Bansal, SSP Sunil Kumar Meena, SDM Vivek Roy, Station Commander Colonel Amit Mohan. Prior to this, BJP State President Banshidhar Bhagat, Education Minister Arvind Pandey, MLA Naveen Dumka reached the home of the martyr and paid floral tributes. Martyr Yamuna Prasad's body had been brought to Haldwani Army Station by helicopter on Saturday evening. The army personnel had paid tributes to him at the Army ground after which his body was taken by road to his home in Gorapadao. Subedar Yamuna Prasad had been martyred in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara during patrolling on Thursday. He had fallen down a gorge in the snow while patrolling in Kupwara. He originally belonged to village Meedar of Okhalkanda block, Nainital district. He was posted in the Gurej sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. He had joined the Sixth Kumaon regiment in 2002 in Ranikhet. He was the first armyman to conquer the Mount Everest. He had also been sent to Bhutan by the Indian army in 2013-2014.







