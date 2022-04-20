Mars Comes Closest To Earth In Over Decade On July 30, 31

Hyderabad: Mars comes closest to the earth in over decade on July 30-31 and so should be visible with a bright red colour in the sky the brightest it has been in over decade, according to BM Birla Science Center Director Dr B G Sidharth.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that there has also been a sensational and game changing finding on Mars due to the European Space agency using radar images going deep down over a kilometer Italian Scientists have discovered a 20 km wide lake of cold water.

Scientists had suspected what is called subsurface frost for decades and the question was is this sufficient to trigger life formation. The American Viking Spacecrafts made a detailed examination of the surface of mars for microbial life but could not conclude that it existed. Now this is nothing short of sensational for two separate reasons. First Life formation could have well been triggered on Mars contrary to scientific belief. This apart Mars is our rpt our next destination for stations and even camps for colonization. The presence of liquid water would be a tremendous advantage, the statement added. UNI