Ballia: A married woman was allegedly raped in a village in Sukhpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the night of August 2 when the woman, aged around 27 years, was asleep and one R Singh (25) entered her house and raped her, SHO Sukhpura Virendra Yadav said.

The FIR was registered on Monday, he said, adding that the woman has undergone a medial examination and police is probing the matter.

No arrests have been made so far, he said.

—PTI