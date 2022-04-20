Married off as toddler, woman seeks legal help for better future

Jaipur: A 20-year-old woman married at the age of 2.5 years has taken the court's shelter to seek a better future for herself.

She has said in court that this kind of child marriage was unacceptable to her and she wants to build her own future by studying further.

Samta was married in 2003 in Osian Tehsil of Jodhpur district when she was only 2.5 years-old. Her in-laws have been constantly pressuring her to live with them in their house, but Samta has been opposing this. The in-laws even started threatening her family.





Hence Samta finally took the court's shelter and requested for the cancellation of the child marriage in Family Court-1 of Jodhpur.

On the basis of the complaint, Judge Mahendra Kumar Singhal on Monday issued summons to the so-called husband of Samta.

Samta told IANS, "Child marriage is all unacceptable to me and am keen to study further to have a bright future for myself."

She further said that she received an information about the campaign against the child marriage being run by Dr. Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee and Rehabilitation Psychologist of Sarathi Trust.

Without any delay, she contacted Bharti for help to get her marriage cancelled.

With the help of Dr. Kriti Bharti, Samta filed suit for cancellation of child marriage in Jodhpur Family Court-1. After the preliminary hearing, Family Court-1 Judge Mahendra Kumar Singhal issued summons to her husband.

—IANS