Married couple dies by suicide in UP village

Lalitpur (UP): A young married couple has allegedly committed suicide in Mainwara village here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Shankar Lodhi (31) and his wife Harsh Kumari (28) were found hanging from a tree in a forest area under the Jakhora police station limits on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mirza Manzar Baig said.

Family members have said they committed suicide over some dispute. Police are looking into the matter, the SP said.

Jakhora SHO Avadh Narayan Pande said the brother of the deceased informed police that there was a dispute between the two as Harsh Kumari was insisting on going to her parents' house. Both had set out on foot in the afternoon.

Their bodies were found by villagers later, the SHO said.

They were married for two years and have a one-year-old son.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations and investigations are on, the SHO added.

—PTI