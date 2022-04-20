Marlon Samuels bids adieu to professional cricket

St. Lucia: Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from professional cricket.

Cricket West Indies Johnny Grave confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Samuels had told the board of his retirement in June, having last played in December 2018.



The 39-year-old played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. He scored over 11,000 international runs and also picked over 150 wickets.

Samuels was always a man for the big occasion, as he proved in both of West Indies' title wins in two T20 World Cups. In 2012, he scored 78 off 56 balls against Sri Lanka in the finals while four years later, he played a brilliant knock of 85 not out which helped Windies seal a four-wicket win against England at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Samuels represented several T20 franchises around the world in his career, including Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils, Melbourne Renegades and Peshawar Zalmi.

He played 15 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he could score 161 runs and scalped nine wickets.

— IANS