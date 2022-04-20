Markio Tario Clinches Two Gold Medals In Bodh Gaya Nationals

Markio Tario of Arunachal Pradesh won gold medals in the youth boys and junior men, both (67 kg category) at the 15th Youth (Boys and Girls) /56th Men and 32nd Women Junior National Weightlifting Championships, at the Kal Chakra Maidan, Bodh Gaya (Bihar).

With a total lift of 272 kg in each sections, Markio Tario claimed gold medals while A V Yeshwanth of Telangana finished runner-up in 67 kg youth boys with a total lift of 239 kg on Friday.

In junior men (67 kg), K Neelam Raju of Arunachal Pradesh earned silver medal with a total lift of 266 kgin the 67 kg junior men's category.

Results:

Youth Boys (67 kg): Gold: Markio Tario (Arunachal Pradesh) with a total of 272 kg. Silver: A.V. Yeshwanth (Telangana) total lift 239 kg. Bronze: Kuldeep Sahu (Odisha) total lift 238 kg.

Junior Men (67 kg): Gold: Markio Tario (Arunachal Pradesh) with a total of 272 kg. Silver: K. Neelam Raju (Arunachal Pradesh) total lift 266 kg. Bronze: Tejas Jondhale (Maharashtra) total lift 251 kg.

UNI