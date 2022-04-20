Markets Get Crowded In Kanpur Ahead Of Diwali

Kanpur: Diwali festivities have increased the crowd in Naveen Market and Chowk Sarafa Market in Kanpur, on Thursday, with many people seen flocking social distancing norms and without masks.

A local customer said, "Many people in this area do not wear masks or prefer social distancing. In this time of COVID-19 pandemic, it gets very dangerous to do shopping. The vaccine is not available in the market yet. If people do not follow the guidelines, they are putting their lives in danger. People have become absolutely careless. They should wear masks."

Another elderly local said, "COVID-19 cannot decide our time on this planet. Only God decides it." People were seen busy cycling, riding bikes and walking down narrow lanes. —ANI