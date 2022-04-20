Market recovers, Sensex gains 600 points

Mumbai: In a largely volatile trading session so far, the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday recovered from their early losses to trade in the green.

The BSE Sensex rose over 600 points, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also gained to trade above the 9,300 mark.

At 10.32 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 31,996.65, higher by 606.58 or 1.93 per cent from the previous close of 31,390.07.

It had opened at 31,611.57 and touched an intra-day high of 32,011.28 and a low of 30,745.19 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,335.20, higher by 137.80 points or 1.50 per cent from its previous close.

Buying was witnessed across sectors on Tuesday, after the Indian stocks recorded its second biggest single day fall as Sensex fell over 2,700 points on Monday.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceuticals, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel, while HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys lost the most.

—IANS