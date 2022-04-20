Mark Zuckerberg, wife to donate 99% of Facebook�s shares

Facebook�s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote a letter on Tuesday to his newborn daughter, Max. It goes on to lay out a mission of combating disease around the world, advancing human potential and promoting equality. �You�ve given us hope that together we can build this world for Max and all children�. In the letter Zuckerberg laid out his vision in extensive detail about a world he hopes Max will be able to live in. �I will continue to serve as Facebook�s CEO for many, many years to come�, Zuckerberg wrote, �but these issues are too important to wait until you or we are older to begin this work�. The note continued: �Health is improving�. �If our generation connects them, we can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty�, Zuckerberg wrote. People are connecting. Technological progress in every field means your life should be dramatically better than ours today. �Once we recognize that your generation and your children�s generation may not have to suffer from disease, we collectively have a responsibility to tilt our investments a bit more towards the future to make this reality�. We believe all lives have equal value, and that includes the many more people who will live in future generations than live today. �Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world!� The couple plans to gradually donate the shares to the newly formed Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. �But we want to do what we can, working alongside many others�. �We hope to keep learning from you and all the good you�re doing�. On November 21st he dedicated the new acute care and trauma center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and on November 29th he revealed they would team up with Bill Gates in launching the Breakthrough Energy Coalition to invest in new clean energy technologies. Zuckerberg made headlines last month when he announced his choice to take two months of paternity leave once his daughter was born, sharing with his followers that it was a �very personal decision�. �JORGE WEINER,�Ledger Gazette