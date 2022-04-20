Mark Ruffalo hints Hulk will be in new 'Captain America' film

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Ruffalo has teased fans about his involvement in Marvel's upcoming movie, "Captain America: Civil War". The actor, who is famous as Hulk in "The Avengers" films, suggested on Twitter the popular character will be featured in the third 'Captain America' movie along with Marvel's other superheroes, reported Aceshowbiz. "The Marvel family gets just a little bit bigger," he tweeted. He also posted a photo on Tumblr announcing the release date of the film. "Welcome to the wild party! Looking forward to this amazing cast," Ruffalo, 47, wrote. The Hulk will join Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), among others. The film centres on Captain America, who is against Iron Man over the issue of superhuman registration. It will arrive on May 6, 2016 Stateside. Anthony and Joe Russo return as directors, Kevin Feige serves as producer, while Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely team up as screenwriters. PTI