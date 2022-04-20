Marisha, The Corona Patient, Recuperates With Regular Yoga And Spirituality

Chandpur/Moradabad: If the will power is strong, you can even beat the death.This has been proved by the first corona infected patient of district Moradabad, Miss Marisha who recuperated on Friday and reached her home after spending 23 days in the isolation ward of the distt hospital. She won the battle with corona virus with one hour yoga and spirituality daily .

She told that there was trouble in the isolation ward for the first two days but she molded herself according to the atmosphere of the isolation ward. Marisha further revealed that she kept herself busy in reading her favourite books and learning French language. She was busy in internet all day and had full attention to sleep. A 19 year old student Marisha who was studying in France was admitted in the distt hospital on 19th March after being identified as corona infected patient. Her medical report was also positive so she was under the treatment of the team of Coronavirus Specialist Doctors. She is relative of Mr Chetan Chauhan, the Cabinet Minister of UP Government. Conveying the message to the Corona patients, Marisha said that the patients should keep themselves mentally strong, accept the advice of the doctors, read books of interest and do yoga and exercise daily. The doctors are also surprised at her courage and strong will power that she did not leave. While leaving the hospital all the doctors cheered her by offering her flowers and bouquets.