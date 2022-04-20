Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray get French Open bids underway

Paris: Defending champion Maria Sharapova and men`s third seed Andy Murray get their French Open campaigns underway on Monday. Sharapova, second seed behind Serena Williams, tackles experienced Estonian Kaia Kanepi who was a quarter-finalist in 2012. Despite a healthy 4-0 career record over the world number 49, Sharapova will not underestimate a player who she also defeated in Paris seven years ago. "She`s played really well here at the French Open. She`s capable of playing good tennis. She`s a big hitter and great server," said the Russian star. "It`s a tough start for me, but I don`t know when it`s ever really an easy one at a Grand Slam." British third seed Murray may be able to count on some Paris support as he is coached by former French world number one Amelie Mauresmo. Murray comes into Roland Garros having picked up his first ever titles on clay this year in Munich and Madrid where he beat Rafael Nadal in the final. His claycourt record this season reads 10-0. Murray, twice a semi-finalist, tackles Argentine qualifier Facundo Arguello who reached the main draw as a lucky loser having lost in the final round of qualifying. Ranked 139 with a career high of 104, the 22-year-old from Cordoba is a pupil of 2004 Roland Garros champion and former world number five Gaston Gaudio. "It`s probably the best I have played on clay, for sure. I mean, I never really felt particularly comfortable on the surface," said Murray who has been drawn in the same section as nine-time champion Nadal and top seed Novak Djokovic. "But winning tournaments and beating good players helps with the confidence. I just feel like I have an idea of what I`m doing on the court sometimes. "In the past I have not really known what was happening on the court and felt like I was struggling with my movement." French Open order of play on showcourts Monday, the second day of the 2015 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player; 0900GMT start): Court Philippe Chatrier Alize Cornet (FRA x29) v Roberta Vinci (ITA) Lucas Pouille (FRA) v Gilles Simon (FRA x12) Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Maria Sharapova (RUS x2) Andy Murray (GBR x3) v Facundo Arguello (ARG) Court Suzanne Lenglen Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Tomas Berdych (CZE x4) Virginie Razzano (FRA) v Veronica Cepede Royg (PAR) Ga�l Monfils (FRA x13) v Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) Sloane Stephens (USA) v Venus Williams (USA x15) Court One Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x8) v Monica Niculescu (ROM) Gastao Elias (POR) v Beno�t Paire (FRA) Maria-Teresa Torro-Flor (ESP) v Victoria Azarenka (BLR x27) Adrian Mannarino (FRA x30) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT) AFP